Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,679,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,670. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

