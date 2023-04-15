Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,679,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,670. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

