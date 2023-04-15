Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

