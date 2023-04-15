Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $41,024.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 2,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.