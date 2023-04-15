Comparing Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Natural Alternatives International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.66 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.31 $10.71 million $1.42 6.16

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Upexi has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -3.07% 6.87% 4.01% Natural Alternatives International 4.70% 9.60% 5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upexi and Natural Alternatives International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Upexi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segment is associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

