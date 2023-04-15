Compound Market Capitalization Hits $328.48 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Compound token can now be bought for $45.20 or 0.00148971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $328.48 million and $23.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.67145055 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $24,728,219.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

