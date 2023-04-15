Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 7,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

