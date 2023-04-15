Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $71.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

