Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

