Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,935 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

