Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,409 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Progressive worth $177,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.85. 4,298,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

