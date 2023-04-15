Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 22,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,399. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

