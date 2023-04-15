Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Copart by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Copart by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

