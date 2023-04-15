Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 37,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

