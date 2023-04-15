Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

