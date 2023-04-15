Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Up 8.6%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 98,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

