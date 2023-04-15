Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of STVN stock opened at €26.81 ($29.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a 52-week high of €27.81 ($30.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.18 and its 200 day moving average is €19.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.