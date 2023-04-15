Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of STVN stock opened at €26.81 ($29.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a 52-week high of €27.81 ($30.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.18 and its 200 day moving average is €19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

