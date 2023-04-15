Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,033 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.09 million, a P/E ratio of 207.24 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

