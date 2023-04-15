Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $182,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Freshworks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Freshworks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freshworks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Freshworks by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,342,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

