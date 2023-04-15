Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,466 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

