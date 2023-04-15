Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 9.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.