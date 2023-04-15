Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

NYSE:CB opened at $195.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.