Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 108 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $152.38 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

