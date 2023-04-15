Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,832 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

