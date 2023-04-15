Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

GD stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average of $236.61.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

