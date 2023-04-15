Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of BP by 1,431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.88) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.69) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.93.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

