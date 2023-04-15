Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

