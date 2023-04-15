Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $687,000 in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWV opened at $98.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

