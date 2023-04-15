Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 15,478 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 29,765.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Copart stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.