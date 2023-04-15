Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 655 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.