Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 365 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.