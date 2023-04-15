Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 1,930 ($23.90) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,892 ($23.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,270 ($28.11) to GBX 2,210 ($27.37) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

