Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,402. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.