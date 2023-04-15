Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,402. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
