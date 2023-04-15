Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs to Issue Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6024 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance
Shares of USOI stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $118.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.
