Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.69 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $79.97 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

