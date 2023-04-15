Critical Analysis: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million 4.90 -$142.00 million ($0.75) -0.46 Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.14 $456.00 million $8.27 4.54

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energía, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91% Pampa Energía 24.93% 20.65% 9.84%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Heliogen and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pampa Energía 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 481.40%. Pampa Energía has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.76%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Heliogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

