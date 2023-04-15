Cronos Price Tops $0.0712 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $13.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.