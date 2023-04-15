Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Update

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
Shares of CMOT stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
