Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Update

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

Shares of CMOT stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Curtiss Motorcycles alerts:

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.