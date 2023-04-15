CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 943,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $87,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

