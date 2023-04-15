Cwm LLC Acquires 116,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cwm LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 24,948,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.