Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.96. 5,043,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

