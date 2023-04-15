Cwm LLC Buys 11,642 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,664,000 after buying an additional 282,019 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

