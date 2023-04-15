Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $209,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 2,012,036 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.