Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Deckers Outdoor worth $39,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

DECK stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.04. 202,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,329. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $471.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average is $393.77.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.