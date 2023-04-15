Cwm LLC Has $108.50 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $108,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,278,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,281,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.