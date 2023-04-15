Cwm LLC Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PSA stock traded down $14.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.35. 1,778,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day moving average is $293.69. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

