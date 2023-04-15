Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,629 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $48,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. 3,601,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

