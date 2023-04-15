Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $67,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,911. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.