Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $83,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 357,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

