Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,625 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

